UKRAINIAN refugees in the Tavistock area and anyone else is invited to a candle-lit vigil to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of their country.
The event on February 24 will also include a cultural evening at the United Reformed Church (URC) in the town where people can learn about Ukrainian history, customs and life.
The vigil begins at 5.30pm in Bedford Square outside the town hall, followed by the Ukrainian national anthem and a parade of people with candles to the church.
At the church there will be two short films giving snapshot of Ukrainian life, followed by homemade food of traditional dishes.
The event at the church begins about 6.10pm and ends around 7.45pm.
VIPs from the borough and town councils are expected to attend, to include town mayor and MP Sir Geoffrey Cox.
Event organiser Tania Kovalchuk, a Ukrainian guest, said: ‘With this event we wish to enable the broader Tavistock community to meet Ukrainian families who live here, to share some beautiful and interesting facts about our culture, customs and history, as well as to let people make new connections and friends. We would also like to show our gratitude to the local people for their warm welcome to Ukrainian refugees.
‘The silent candle-lit vigil will commemorate those who gave their lives fighting for freedom and also, all those who were innocent victims of war.’
She thanked the URC for the free loan of the venue and Tavistock Lions for helping her run the event: ‘We also hope to fundraising to help the Lions with their trips to Poland where they brought goods for Ukraine.’
She has invited Quakers Simon Dell and Neil Jameson, for ‘greatly supporting our community’.