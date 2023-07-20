Members of the Tavistock Stroke Club enjoyed ice cream and a game of boules at the sensory garden last Thursday as part of their summer meeting.
The club meets on the first and third Thursday of the month at TASS and often attend the garden during their last July meeting, weather permitting.
This followed from their recent annual summer outing, which occurs in June; last month the club enjoyed a day out at South Devon Railway at Buckfastleigh.
As a social group, the club is always welcoming of new members and wishes to dispel a myth that it is only for older people. Whilst they are taking a break for August, they have already established their autumn and winter programme which involves a harvest festival, a games morning, a cake sale and collections for the foodbank
Chris Farrance, a key volunteer who helps with much of the organisation, said: “We just have fun really, it’s a laugh for everyone. We don’t believe in taking ourselves really seriously.
“It grows on you this sort of thing. The club really does make a difference, especially with those of our members who are based at care homes. We give our time because we all really enjoy it.”
If you have been affected by a stroke and would like to join the club, speak with Chris on 07788657222 or make an enquiry at the Anchorage Centre.