A WELL-LOVED social group for adults needing company is hoping to avoid closure as their leader plans her departure after 25 years’ service.
Rosie Farrant is planning on stepping down as chairman of Tavistock Friendship Club to move to Kent to live near one of her daughters.
She has volunteered for the club, formerly the Tavistock Area Disabled Fellowship Club, firstly as a driver, then taking on the leadership to keep members entertained and informed.
Holly Stirling, manager of Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) which hosts the club for its monthly meetings at its HQ at the Anchorage, said: “Rosie runs the club with huge care and effort with the help pf her wonderful volunteers and her husband
“The club needs somebody who can take over the organising of the monthly event/catering and entertainment and also transport.
“This is such a special group that the person taking over will really be able to make a difference in our community. We will miss Rosie very much and appreciate all of her work towards this unique group which is an important part of the community.”
Rosie said: “I really want someone to step up to take on the leadership role. I can’t see anyone in the cub doing it. Otherwise it will have to close down.”