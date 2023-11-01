The household waste recycling centre at Crowndale in Tavistock will be closed tomorrow (Thursday) due to the serious Health and Safety risks of flying debris which is forecast to be caused by Storm Ciarán - see more from the Met Office here: https://shorturl.at/bmpNX
All Devon HWRCs will be closed on Thursday 2nd November 2023. The facilities should re-open on Friday 3rd November 2023 as normal. Details at https://shorturl.at/dfvW0.