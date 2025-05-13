Okehampton College excelled at Ten Tors over the weekend with two teams completing the 35-mile route, one team finishing 45 miles and the final team achieving the 55-mile route.
Throughout the winter the teams trained tirelessly, weekend after weekend, bog after bog, tor after tor with repeated early morning wake ups on their weekends.
One of the 35-mile teams consisted of Tom, Abi, Ionie, Maisie, Rudy and Will who completed the 35-mile route for Okehampton College.
They finished in an amazing time at 10.42am on Sunday.
Michelle Radford, mum to Maisie and aunt to Ionie, said: “The day was amazing, there were so many up to support the groups as they went off. The weather was perfect and all the teams had been working hard to achieve their incredible results.
“I couldn’t have been prouder to see them cross the line, they were all just beaming and buzzing to cross the line after all the training they’ve put in.”
Team A saw Year 10 pupils Aiden, Dexter, Amelia, Livvie, Little Harry and Big Harry also succeed on the 35-mile route for Okehampton College.
They had just completed their GCSE mocks after Easter but still managed to achieve an impressive time.
The group that achieved the 45-mile challenge sat their English language exam just days after achieving the incredible feat.
A spokesperson for Okehampton College said: “On the weekend, with fine weather and the adrenaline flowing all teams made a commanding start to the day with all groups up on time from early on in the day. All teams walked close to the maximum permitted on day one allowing them all a more relaxed and enjoyable stroll in the finish at Anthony Stile. All teams completed their allocated routes by 2pm on Sunday and despite the damp weather in the middle of the day, the crowds were cheering and encouraging all the groups to the finish line.”
The Ten Tors training team consisted of Emma Dean, Dale Tyler, Jim Parker and Phil Spinney who were so proud of the students achievements.
Staff at Okehampton College have logged over 600 hours on the moor training the students before the big day on May 10 and 11.