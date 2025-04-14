Tavistock Memory Cafe has announced the opening of a new weekly pop-in cafe for anyone living with dementia.
The first Catch a Cuppa Cafe will be open from 10.30am-12.30pm on April 28 and will be open on all following Mondays, except Bank Holidays.
It will be held at the TASS (Tavistock Area Support) cafe, Tavistock Pannier Market, and welcomes carers, friends and family.
Graham Coiley, memory cafe chairman, said: “We’re delighted to announce the launch of our new Catch a Cuppa Cafe. Please drop in for a chat, meet your friends and enjoy a cuppa and cake. No booking required. We’re grateful for TASS support.”
More details here: http://www.tavistockmemorycafe.co.uk or to volunteer please contact at [email protected]