Shoppers and fun seekers coming to Tavistock Goose Fair next week on Wednesday (October 1) are advised to park outside the town.
Alternative parking and bus services are laid on for the popular event which closes several town centre roads and causes parking restrictions on surrounding residential streets.
Tavistock Town Council said: "Please be aware that there is very little parking available in the town on Goose Fair day. Therefore, use of the Goose Fair Park and Ride Scheme is recommended."
There will be a clearly signposted one-way system operating around the town, coming into force with road closures from 5:30pm on Tuesday 10th October, lasting throughout Goose Fair day on Wednesday 11th October and ending at 7am on Thursday 12th October.
The following roads will be closed to traffic:
- Plymouth Road from Drake's Statue to Bedford Square
- Abbey Bridge/Abbey Place
- Russell Street
- Chapel Street
- Market Road
- Canal Road
- Gulworthy Slip Road (between B3257 & A390)
As usual, a number of car parks will also be closed during the event.
- Bedford Car Park will be closed from Saturday 7th until 6pm on Sunday 15th October to accommodate fairground rides
- Chapel Street Car Park will be closed from 5pm Tuesday 10th until 8am Thursday 12th October
- Guildhall Car Park will be closed from 4.00pm on Monday 9th until 8am Thursday 12th October
- Riverside Car Park will be closed from 5pm Tuesday 10th until 8am Thursday 12th October (limited space available for permit holders and Goose Fair traders)
- Russell Street Car Park will be closed from 4.30pm Tuesday 10th until 8am Thursday 12th October
- Wharf Car Park will be closed from 5pm Tuesday 10th until 8am Thursday 12th October
Car Parks at Bank Street and Brook Street will be open as usual. Abbey Car Park is reserved for blue badge holders only.
The taxi rank in Bedford Square will be closed.
Temporary taxi ranks will operate near NatWest Bank in Duke Street, outside Newell's Travel in West Street and in the Chapel Street Car Park.
Disabled Parking
There is limited parking available in the Abbey Car Park PL19 9AS (exclusively for disabled parking on Goose Fair Day). This is a pay and display facility.
The Park and Ride Scheme operating from Yelverton, Gulworthy Camping & Holiday Park and Whitchurch Down has some easy-access buses for disabled passengers.
if you are intending to bring in a minibus with a group of disabled passengers please contact the Town Council by email [email protected] for advice.
Other Parking
- Tavistock College parking charges - £20 per coach/£5 per car
- Tavistock Football Club parking charges - £20 per coach/£5 per car. Toilet facilities and light refreshments will be available
Goose Fair Park and Ride Bus Service
A Park and Ride Scheme will be operating from the following sites:
- Yelverton Aerodrome (What3Words = ///shells.disarmed.highlighted) - £2.50 per adult/50p per child (under 16 years old)
- Gulworthy (What3Words = ///scarf.disengage.episode) - The Old Rectory Camping & Holiday Park PL19 8JA - £5 per car
- Whitchurch Down (What3Words = ///cornering.fails.shed) - £5 per car
Card payments will be accepted at all three Park and Ride sites.
Please note:
- Park and Ride prices are for return tickets
- Buses are approximately every 20/30 minutes with the first bus from sites between 8.30am and 9:15am and the last bus back from Tavistock at 9pm/9:15pm
- Wheelchairs and prams - the majority of Park and Ride buses are accessible
- Dogs are allowed at the driver's discretion
The Lions Club of Tavistock will be manning the Park and Ride sites. The Park and Ride locations will be identified on the main routes into Tavistock by temporary AA type yellow road signs. Attempts will be made to park vehicles with disabled badges in designated areas as close to bus boarding points as possible.
Stagecoach buses will be co-ordinating the Park and Ride bus services from Yelverton (300) and Whitchurch Down (301). To avoid crowding at bus stops in Tavistock, the Yelverton and Whitchurch Down buses will drop off and pick up outside the DCC Highways yard in Pixon Lane. Stagecoach will have stewards on site to direct the public.
Tamar Coaches will be co-ordinating the Park and Ride bus services from Gulworthy, providing frequent shuttle services to the Town Centre. Buses will drop off and pick up by Drakes Statue (outside DRB Cars).
The Park and Ride bus service for all three sites will operate between 8:30am and 9pm/9:15pm depending upon demand.
Please note this is a privately operated facility and blue disabled badges and over 60's free bus passes are not valid.
Be wise, do not attempt to drive into Tavistock on Goose Fair day use the Park and Ride.
Bus Information
Stagecoach Bus ServiceService 1 to Plymouth will leave from Drakes Statue (West Bridge side)Service 87 to Bere Alston & Bere Ferrers will leave from Drakes Statue (Callington Road side)Service 89 Town Service will leave from Drakes Statue (West Bridge side)
Park & Ride Bus ServiceStagecoach - Yelverton (Service 300) and Whitchurch Down (Service 301) will drop off and pick up from Pixon Lane
Tamar Coaches - Gulworthy (Service 302) will drop off and pick up from Drakes Statue (outside DRB Cars)
Full information on Tavistock Town Council website: https://www.tavistock.gov.uk/council-services/goose-fair/accessibility