“This award is given to volunteers who give up their time every single week to inspire girls and young women and give them brilliant opportunities. From running activities for four year old Rainbows in Cornwall to encouraging girls to experience the great outdoors in Gloucestershire and having beach trips on our Islands of Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Wight, our volunteers also have just as much fun as the girls. We would love to welcome even more amazing volunteers to our organisation so why not join us to find out more.”