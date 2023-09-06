A GIRLGUIDING volunteer from the Tavistock area has been honoured with a Region Compass award for work supporting girls and young women at the annual celebration afternoon tea event.
Rica Olver, a Brownie leader for over 34 years, runs an exciting programme with girls affording the opprtunity to experience kayaking, archery and climbing, as well as having sleepovers and attending camps.
Laura Cottey, chief commissioner for Girlguiding South West England, said: “Rica always ensures that all Brownies are fully included and strives to help other leaders thrive. In her role, Rica has helped support other units and local events such as the Jubilee celebrations, assisting with sleepovers at the aquarium and division picnics, as well as promoting guiding within her local community.
“Described by her peers as “steadfast, inspirational, and having amazing spirit, Rica regularly demonstrates her commitment and dedication to guiding and is thoroughly deserving of the Compass Award.’’
Rica also holds multiple division roles including leadership qualification co-ordinator and administrator. Laura added: ‘‘Always wanting to give her girls as many opportunities as possible, Not just limiting her role to helping girls, as leadership qualification co-ordinator, Rica has helped many leaders fulfil their potential, supporting them to step out of their comfort zone and achieve various licences and awards. She has a wealth of knowledge and experience and is the ‘go-to’ person for help from many of her fellow leaders.’’
The South West England Compass Award can be gained by any adult member in recognition of their contribution and commitment to Guiding at unit level and for promoting Guiding in their area.
Laura said: ‘‘We are delighted to celebrate the incredible volunteers who have received the Girlguiding South West England Compass Awards.
“This award is given to volunteers who give up their time every single week to inspire girls and young women and give them brilliant opportunities. From running activities for four year old Rainbows in Cornwall to encouraging girls to experience the great outdoors in Gloucestershire and having beach trips on our Islands of Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Wight, our volunteers also have just as much fun as the girls. We would love to welcome even more amazing volunteers to our organisation so why not join us to find out more.”
Girlguiding is the UK’s largest youth organisation dedicated completely to girls. The organisation wants to provide even more opportunities and experiences for girls and young women across othe South West. Volunteers help local girls and young women enjoy a wide range of exciting activities, as well as acquire new skills and experiences and have fun at the same time. Flexible volunteering is highly encouraged and being a Girlguiding volunteer could see you going around the world accompanying girls on trips of a lifetime, spending a weekday evening helping girls learn a new skill or enjoying an action-packed outdoors adventure weekend as you make your own lifelong friendships.
