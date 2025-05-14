The organisers of Tavistock’s first-ever organised weekly Junior Parkrun have overcome a major hurdle by reaching their fundraising target.
The Parkrun is a new timed run for children through Tavistock’s Meadows park planned for this summer after raising £4,800.
Now volunteers are needed to support the event, part of the international network of Parkruns, both adult and junior, which attract tens of thousands of runners, joggers and walkers every weekend.
Junior Parkruns are two kilometres long and open to children aged four to 14 on Sundays at 9am.
Parents Hannah Worth and Lauren Parker take their children to Junior Parkrun in Devonport, Plymouth, but would prefer not to have to travel, so they are planning on beginning a junior event in Tavistock.
Laura said: “It’s great to announce we’ve raised the funds for which we are grateful to various funders, including Tavistock Town Council.
“Now we have several weeks before we can organise the run itself and to do that we need a pool of volunteers, who can be parents of runners, so we can give people different roles each week and they get experience of setting up the course, marshalling the route, timing the runners and maybe being in charge as directors.”
Scarlet Moon, from West Devon Community and Voluntary Services (CVS), is helping coordinate and source volunteers.
Hollie Baxter, Junior Parkrun events ambassador, said: “I’m pleased to help enable the community to set up a first Junior Parkrun in Tavistock. They came to us and said what they wanted and have a good plan. Things are going well for a start later this summer.
“Junior Parkruns encourage youngsters to be active outdoors and have fun and are also a good setting for volunteers in a supported environment.”
Anyone who can help support Tavistock Junior Parkrun is asked to contact the organisers via this email: [email protected]