Hundreds of family, friends and colleagues gathered today (Wednesday) to celebrate the life of a well-known peace campaigner, former social worker, councillor and humanitarian.
About 400 people attended a Quaker funeral in Tavistock Town Hall in honour of Pete Squire who died during the Easter Weekend.
All the seats were taken and attendees were forced to stand all around the walls as they remembered a popular man who made many friends through his compassion and kindness and who earned respect for standing up for his sometimes unpopular beliefs. Pete’s coffin was central at the event, painted in colourful foliage.
Pete, who died in his sleep at his Tavistock home, was a Quaker, human rights activist campaigner, and former Liberal Democrat member, Tavistock Town Council member and West Devon borough councillor.
The Quakers organised the funeral which included readings of Pete’s favourite poetry by his widow Maggie and recordings of pieces of his favourite music. Mourners were asked to reflect on their relationships with Pete, while encouraging anyone to speak from the heart on their thoughts, in an impromptu way.
Many family members, friends and professional and political colleagues spoke out remembering his humour and readiness to be unpopular when espousing his deeply held causes. Above all they recalled his deep kindness which shone through in his social, political, community and professional life. Several Syrians and Ukrainian refugees attended and said how welcome he made them feel in Tavistock as initial strangers.
He often found himself a lone voice, such as when speaking up for staying in the EU when he was often seen in Tavistock town centre waving placards with slogans against leaving. He also felt he had to step down as a borough and town councillor when he voiced support for the Palestinian victims of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.