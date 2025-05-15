Another said: “The grant will allow our students to access Dartmoor throughout the winter months and the event itself. Equipment of a certain standard comes at a cost, and can be one of the major factors that limits uptake to Ten Tors training. I hope this grant will not only ensure students are able to be on the finish line 2025 with good quality equipment, but also ensure next years cohort are able to access the training without concerns over financial hardship or lack of equipment.”