The Moor Boots grant which has provided 76 young people with hiking gear for Ten Tors or the Jubilee Challenge has been a success.
Run by the Dartmoor Preservation Association, the fund has this year given out £10,000 to team managers so young people could have adequate walking boots, gaiters, waterproof trousers, jackets, sleeping bags, rucksacks and tents for Ten Tors.
The small grant-giving scheme sets out to make the Ten Tors and Jubilee Challenges as accessible to as many young people as possible.
A team manager for a school who received the Moor Boots grant said: “Ten Tors is a wonderful opportunity for teenagers but it often comes across as rather elitist – we aim to deliver the experience of training for Ten Tors as inclusively and as we sensibly can.
“As a school serving a deprived catchment in Cornwall, we wouldn’t necessarily expect to participate in Ten Tors – but with huge commitment and effort from a team of volunteers, we are able to enable our young people to take part.”
Another said: “The grant will allow our students to access Dartmoor throughout the winter months and the event itself. Equipment of a certain standard comes at a cost, and can be one of the major factors that limits uptake to Ten Tors training. I hope this grant will not only ensure students are able to be on the finish line 2025 with good quality equipment, but also ensure next years cohort are able to access the training without concerns over financial hardship or lack of equipment.”
This year the Moor Boots grant supported team members from: Dartmoor Plodders, Fowey River Academy, Compass Learning Centre, Southbrook School, Exeter Girlguiding, Launceston College, Ivybridge Community College, Blaise High School, Chulmleigh College, Mill Water School, Stride Cornwall, Tavistock and District Youth Forum, Bideford College and Sturminster Newton Expedition Group.