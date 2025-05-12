A long-serving villager has been thanked with a special award for his work on providing outdoor recreation for the Bere Peninsula.
Councillors staged a formal farewell to fellow member Cllr David Pengelley at Bere Ferrers Parish Council, annual meeting.
The event marked Cllr Pengelly’s retirement after 14 years of ‘incredible service’ to the council and residents.
For many years he was chair of the open spaces committee and a key member of Bere Alston Recreation Parks charity group, focused on enhancing local play facilities. Under his involvement Bere Alston Park was revamped with modern equipment, improving accessibility and appeal for younger children.
Dave was the lead in rebuilding the surface of the Sarah Park playground, a mammoth task carried out by volunteers and the assistance of local farmers.
He was instrumental in sourcing large grants for a set of outdoor fitness equipment, installed in Bere Alston this year, enhancing recreational facilities for residents of all ages.
Councillor Brian Lamb said: “Dave Pengelly's multi-faced involvement significantly enriched our communities and has left a lasting impact on local recreational facilities and community cohesion.
“He also demonstrated that being a councillor is not just attending meetings, but showing an example to others by getting out with his toolbox and paintbrush on repairs to council equipment.”
Cllr Richard Leithall, council chair, presented Cllr Pengelly with a replica glass model of a playground roundabout and a photograph of him painting at Sarah Park. The glass model was designed and produced by Graham Reed, Bere Alston master glass blower.
Cllr Pengelly said: “I was really pleased and surprised that the parish council appreciated what I have done so much.
“I really appreciate the awards, it means a lot to me and I’d like to think this reflects the thoughts of the community on whose behalf I have worked. But this has been. team effort.”