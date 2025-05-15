A senior study programme manager from Duchy College Stoke Climsland MaPS Academy has been named as a finalist in the NCFE Aspiration Awards.
Jon Stone has been nominated in the Educator of the Year category which recognises teachers who have gone above and beyond to support their learners.
Hundreds of educators were nominated for the prestigious award run by the NCFE – a qualifications body in the further education sector – with only ten finalists shortlisted.
The NCFE Aspiration Awards, launched in 2018, celebrate the successes of learners, apprenticeships, educators, support staff and educational organisations from across Britain.
Jon has been teaching the MaPs (Military and Protective Services Academy) course at Duchy College since 2013. It helps prepare students for careers in the Armed Forces, police, ambulance service and search and rescue.
Before moving into teaching, Jon served 25 years in the British Army, deployed numerous times he also took on a number of roles from weapons and tactics instructor to intelligence analyst.
He still has strong links to the army and is the Poppy Appeal organiser for Callington and district.
Jon brings this wealth of knowledge to his teaching ensuring that students have a real understanding of what working in protective services entails.
Along with teaching, Jon organises exercises that test a student’s knowledge, but also their grit, determination and integrity; all traits that are essential to their future careers.
Jon said: “I’m really passionate about my work. I learnt a lot from my time in the forces, particularly the lived experience of things like being on patrol, experiencing riots, dealing with casualties and fatigue, and I want to pass on the knowledge I’ve gained.
“Working in the military and protective services can be life or death, so I see it as a moral obligation to help the right people get into the right roles.”
Jon’s commitment to the role is well-appreciated by his students, who really value him as a teacher.
Fraya Brealey, currently studying the Level 3 Entry to the Uniformed Services NCFE Diploma, said: “I think Jon is a really good teacher. He not only cares for us, but he pushes us to do the best we can because he believes in us all and wants us to succeed in our future careers.
“He’s always amazing helping with coursework or if we need advice on applications, or just generally someone to speak to about issues we have going on.”
Fellow student on the course, Kieron Swiderski said: “Jon is amazing. He’s a fun teacher and you can have a laugh with him. He’s also easy to talk to – if you need something, you can always go to him.”
When asked why he thought that he might have been nominated for the role, Jon said: “The students get me. I don’t have a poker face and I’m not a shouty person; they know what I am thinking and that I am always helping them try to improve.
“Because of that, the students trust me, and are happy to talk to me about what’s going on in their studies and in their life.”
The winners of the NCFE Aspiration Awards will be announced later this summer.