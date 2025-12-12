A Tavistock building firm has reaffirmed its support for the Armed Forces Covenant, strengthening its commitment to ensuring that current and former members of the Armed Forces, along with their families, are treated with fairness, dignity and respect.
The Armed Forces Covenant is a national promise that acknowledges the unique obligations placed on serving personnel and the sacrifices they make.
Its primary principle ensures members of the Armed Forces community — whether regular, reserve, veteran, or family member — face no disadvantage compared with any other citizen in accessing public or commercial services.
The Covenant also recognises that, in certain circumstances, special consideration may be appropriate, especially for those who have given the most.
For RM Builders & Contractors this pledge holds deep significance. The company was founded by Rob Moule, who served in the British Army (British Corps of Transport) before establishing the business in Tavistock.
The discipline, integrity, leadership and teamwork he gained from his service have shaped the company’s culture and continue to influence its approach to both employees and clients.
“Supporting the Armed Forces Covenant is not just a formal affiliation for us; it is a reflection of the principles on which this company was built,” said Rob Moule. “We recognise the tremendous contribution made by those who serve, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the respect, understanding and opportunities they deserve.”
RM Builders & Contractors continues to embed the Covenant’s values into its policies and operations. This includes promoting fair access to employment, supporting reservists and veterans, and fostering an inclusive environment for Armed Forces families.
Founded and headquartered in Tavistock, RM Builders & Contractors has grown to serve clients across Devon and beyond, while remaining firmly connected to the community that shaped its beginnings.
The company’s support for the Armed Forces Covenant reflects both its heritage and its ongoing commitment to social responsibility.
