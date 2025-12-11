A retired police dog is recovering at home and looking forward to Christmas with his family after a charity helped fund emergency surgery to treat an infection in his leg.
Belgian Malinois RPD Max, eight, served as a general purpose dog with the Ministry of Defence Police at HMNB Devonport in Plymouth, Devon, for almost three years.
His career was cut short and he retired in 2022 after injuring his cruciate ligament and meniscus. He had surgery to fit pins, wire, screws and a plate to repair the injury, and he was adopted by his handler Natalie Sutton.
But a recurring infection in the pins and plate has caused him ongoing problems so, on December 1st, he had surgery to remove them and treat the infection.
The Thin Blue Paw Foundation – a charity that supports working and retired police dogs across the UK, ensuring retired police dogs have access to the best veterinary care and treatment they need – covered the cost of the surgery which totalled more than £1,500.
The Foundation covered the cost of repairing Max’s other cruciate ligament when, two years into his retirement, it also ruptured.
“I feel so lucky to have Max home with us and can’t wait to spoil him at Christmas,” Natalie added.
Natalie said: “I’m incredibly grateful to the Thin Blue Paw Foundation who have been there to help Max and myself when we’ve needed them the most.”
“Finding £1,500 just before Christmas would have been really difficult and I wasn’t able to insure Max when he retired due to the injuries he’d sustained during his career.
“Thankfully it won’t be long until Max can be back doing his favourite things: enjoying walks along the beach and exploring the Moors.”
Help the Thin Blue Paw Foundation support more dogs like RPD Max by donating online: https://donate.thinbluepaw.org.uk/.
