The 2025 Okehampton Mayor’s Awards have been given out.
Mayor’s awards are given to recognise people, groups and organisations who have gone above and beyond to serve the community and who have made a significant difference to the lives of residents in the Okehampton area.
The awards are a way for the community to celebrate the efforts of individuals and groups who contribute to the quality of life and wellbeing of Okehampton.
Outgoing mayor Cllr Allenton Fisher, who has served as mayor of Okehampton since May 2023, gave the awards out on May 14 at Okehampton Town Hall.
Cllr Fisher has been succeeded by Cllr Richard Coleman who is the new Okehampton mayor for 2025/2026 with Cllr Laura Bird as deputy mayor.
Alan Partridge received an award in recognition of the contribution he has made within the Okehampton community, especially in the continued running of the Okehampton PLAIT (Prevent Loneliness And Isolation Together) Group.
Musician and bandsman Reg Beardon received an award in recognition of his contribution and commitment to Okehampton Excelsior Silver Band for over 50 years, including undertaking the role of musical director and teaching numerous other players.
Cadet Corporal Alex Ford 2443 (Okehampton) Squadron, Royal Air Force Cadets received an award in recognition of his service to Okehampton Town Council in the role of Mayor’s Cadet for 2024/2025.
A mayoral award was given to Okehampton Youth Council in recognition of their charitable fundraising activities.
These have included cake sales and doing 100 skips a day throughout October, raising over £1,000 towards the Turkish Earthquake appeal, helping Ukrainian refugees, the Devon Air Ambulance and raising money for a breast cancer charity.
Previous recipients of the mayoral award include fire officers, charity workers and campaigners.
The outgoing mayor’s charity, Hospiscare received a cheque of £3,821, presented by Cllr Fisher.
Hospiscare is the hospice charity providing specialist care to patients and their families living with life-limiting illnesses across Exeter, Central and East Devon, including the Okehampton area.