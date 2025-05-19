A group of cyclists set off from Tavistock today (Monday) to cycle to London to raise money for research into a disease which is affecting one of their number.
The 13 riders from Tavistock Wheelers aim to cycle more than 250 miles in aid of the Huntington's Disease Association (HDA) in support of fellow cyclist, Mark Pratten.
Mark was diagnosed last year with Huntington’s Disease (HD) – a hereditary, degenerative neurological condition for which there is no cure.
Fellow cyclist Claire Pitcher, from Tavistock, said Mark has been an active person most of his life enjoying cycling, running, scuba diving, swimming and walking.
He now concentrates on riding with friends from the wheelers and receives kindness and support from them.
Claire said HDA provided support and advice to Mark and his wife Nicky since his diagnosis, especially from Justine Barkas, the HD specialist adviser for Devon and Cornwall.
She added: “The future is uncertain, especially as there is no cure at the moment, but Mark and Nicky know that they are surrounded by such caring, generous people and a charity that will be there for them.”
Claire said: “I’m so pleased at the support we’ve had for our ride from the people of Tavistock. Mark and his family also really appreciate what we are doing. He even sent us an emotional video of thanks for our marathon cycle ride. It made a lot of us tearful.”
The five-day ride ends at University College London on Friday (May 23) where the cyclists will meet HDA clinical researchers and families living with HD.
Huntington’s Disease is inherited. Every child conceived naturally to a parent who carries the Huntington’s gene has a 50 per cent chance of inheriting it.
Huntington's Disease symptoms vary widely. Even people in the same family may be affected differently. However, changes usually affects three areas: Mind (difficulties with cognition such as planning and thinking), movement (movements may happen that you don’t expect, while doing what you do want to do becomes more difficult) and mood (changes in behaviour and personality).
The initial fundraising target of £5,000 has been overtaken by a new target of £10,000 after an outpouring of generosity from sponsors.
The HDA offers support to people living with the disease and their medical team, employers and families by specialist advisers. Any donations towards the cycling team’s fundraising would be welcomed at Claire’s JustGiving page: https://shorturl.at/942YF