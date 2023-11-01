The spirit of Halloween struck early at Tavistock Area Support Services last Friday when residents from the town and villages dressed in witches outfits and enjoyed bingo and a seasonal lunch of baked beans, baked potatoes, cheese and pumpkin soup.
Thelma Kerley and her friends, couple Peggy and David Hall and Julia Shepherd, all of Yelverton, attended with their fake spiders and witches hats.
Julia also made the soup. She said: “I like coming to TASS for the bingo and the company, so I volunteered to make the soup.” Thelma said: “It’s great to mix with other people and get out and socialise.”