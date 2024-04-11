Drivers using a Tavistock unofficial car park were forced to wade through fast flowing water on Wednesday (April 10) after continuing heavy rain overwhelmed a stream.
Tavistock Town Council, which owns the site, acted fast to unblock a culvert under the access to Pixon Lane open space when the stream using the drainage overflowed its banks, across the entrance and onto Pixon Lane,
A council spokesman said: “The council attended and tried to rod from the other side of Pixon Lane open space entrance but there appears to be a blockage the other end which could not be shifted.
“The approach, with the rain subsiding was to let the water levels settle slightly. It is now at a manageable level where the depot team are returning to pump out this section which is holding excessive water, which means that hopefully they will then be able to gain access to the culvert entrance to clear any arisings causing the issue.”
The open space is used daily by people parking to visit or working in the town and to access Kings hall, the squash club an auction house and Men In Sheds.
- Identify if there is still a problem;
- Clarify whether the maintenance of the drain (which appears to be on the verge) is the responsibility of TTC or DCC. If the former then we will attend to it, if the latter we will contact DCC for them to do so.
I have asked the Works Dep’t to clarify the position to you – either way.