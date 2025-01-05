Bowls players from Tavistock have boosted the funds of the town’s memory cafe with a donation raised throughout last year.
Sue Silcox chair of Sir Francis Drake Bowling Club, Tavistock, has presented a £700 cheque to Tavistock Memory Cafe. The money was raised by members, for the memory cafe as their charity for 2024, because of awareness of their own friends and family living with dementia.
Graham Coiley, Tavistock Memory Cafe chair, thanked the club for its “tremendous generosity”.
He said the cafe was supporting more than 90people living with, or supporting someone with dementia. He said: “The cafe is run by volunteers without statutory funding, so donations such as this are very gratefully received to provide services it wants people to be able to access.”