The new chairman of Tavistock Athletic Club has promised a bright future for runners, throwers and jumpers as its vandalised track is repaired.
Even though the track. on Tavistock College site, but run by the club (TAC), is not yet completely repaired after being set fire to a year ago, TAC continues to run a number of regular events, including its flagship Primary Schools Challenge a week ago in Tavistock Meadows, and Tavistock Town Relays during carnival week. However, the popular Tavistock half marathon is not being run this year, as the track is relain.
Mark, TAC chairman, said: “I am looking forward to soon being able to stand together with Tavistock College Principal Tristan Muller-Forster our other partners, and some of our junior and senior athletes to cut the ribbon (so to speak) to reopen the track after work is completed.
“I should also emphasise that a big part of what we are about as a club is providing people of all ages with the opportunity to also try field events, coaching and developing throwers and jumpers, not just runners.
“It’s exciting to think that we will be celebrating our 40th anniversary, next year which will be a fantastic achievement. We wouldn’t be where we are today without an incredible range of partnerships and a fantastic vision set out many years ago between the Club, Tavistock College and Mount Kelly) and many other organisations. We enjoy working closely with Tavistock Lions, and also with Nick Henderson and colleagues at Mansbridge Balment who have been long-term supporters of our races and events. Our relationship with Tavistock College has continued to this day.”
The club has built up reserves to support the track refurbishment, including a £36,000 grant from West Devon Borough Council and £5,000 from the Maristow Charity trustees.
He added: “While a some track and field facilities are struggling to survive, it ‘s testament to Tavistock and West Devon Council we have such a great facility available to use in our town. The club has a fantastic ethos, placing as much emphasis on participation and connection as we do on achievement and knocking out personal bests or finishing on a podium. The atmosphere at the recent graduation of our latest group of Couch to 5k runners was fabulous to see, with the coaches and volunteers providing so much support and encouragement. And as I have discovered myself, you are never too late to start, we have a growing group of talented junior runners, and some very capable senior runners.”
Mark thanked predecessor Alistair Kinsey: “He did an incredible job during his time leading the club, together with committee members and a great cast of coaches and volunteers. Unusually, nearly all of our previous chairs are still heavily involved.”
He added: “There is something infectious about joining a group. If you are thinking about running, restarting or would like to try some of our field events please come and try a few sessions, or participate in our monthly 5k race (third Saturday of every month).