You can’t forget it’s Valentine’s Day in artist Cheryl Reeves’ picture and card shop Moorwishes. The Tavistock shop on Market Street is festooned with hearts, inside and in the window display – all a product of her imagination. “I get a phrase from books and poetry in my head and then I create a heart or picture. I always have musical manuscripts notes hidden away in them and glitter. I make uplifting art, to make people smile. It’s inspired by the Devon and Cornish coastline and nature and also has Cornish script on some.”