Cornwall set to face yellow weather warning for the next few days.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for Tuesday and Wednesday this week which is set to shroud the entire county.
The warning comes as high winds, associated with Storm Agnes, sweep through the area and move northeast. It states that there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, and there is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.
A Met Office spokesperson added: “There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage; longer journey times are likely, or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.”
Due to the wind, there is also a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties; with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads.