RECORD crowds flocked to Spreyton for this year’s summer fayre
Perfect weather for the event was delivered by local lad, BBC Spotlight’s Dan Downs, who opened the fayre on Saturday, July 12.
Entertainment included maypole dancing by the children of Spreyton Primary School and traditional music was provided by Ian Hayes and his Beer Barrel Bottle Organ.
New this year was a fabulous display of vintage vehicles, including sports cars, Land Rovers and tractors, all looking resplendent in the sunshine.
The record number of attendees were treated to traditional games such as coconut shy and skittles, whilst “splat-the rat” and “hook-a-duck” proved very popular with both young and old alike.
The crafts marquee was packed out all afternoon, as numerous stalls did a brisk trade in items ranging from Evie’s homemade bakes to artisan jewellery and textiles.
Organisers, wary of the weather forecast, provided ample areas of shaded seating. It was decided before the day to postpone the planned dog show until a cooler period later this year.
Welcome refreshments, to battle the high temperatures, included ice cold pints of Utopian beer and luxury ice creams from Barzotelli’s Gelato, whilst John’s BBQ was a very popular pitstop. Traditional refreshments of tea and cakes were also in plentiful supply.
The grand raffle was very well supported, with tremendous prizes including a round of golf for four, luxury hampers, sumptuous cream teas and shepherd’s hut stays.
Finally, everyone joined in with some fun games in the arena. The annual “It’s a Knockout” competition was won by the Sharpeson family and this was followed by the infamous egg-tossing and tug-o-war.
All agreed that this was the best fayre yet!
There is no doubt that this will prove to be the most successful summer fayre on record. Joint beneficiaries, St Michael’s Church and Spreyton Primary School PTFA will be delighted with the result.
Chris Dack
