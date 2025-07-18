New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Ganges at 9 West Street, Tavistock; rated on June 26
• Rated 5: Compass at Okehampton Camp (inc Wilsworthy) at Okehampton Camp, Okehampton; rated on June 12
• Rated 5: Crumbs at 4 The Arcade, Okehampton; rated on June 10
• Rated 5: The Pig Pen Cafe at Bridge House 25, Fore Street, Okehampton; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: Whitehouse Services Restaurant at White House Service Station, Okehampton; rated on June 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Red Lion Inn at Red Lion, Exbourne; rated on July 8
• Rated 5: The Cornish Arms at 15-16 West Street, Tavistock; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: The Trout n Tipple at Trout N Tipple, Parkwood Road, Tavistock; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: Tom Cobley Tavern at The Tom Cobley Tavern, Spreyton; rated on June 20
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Tavi Best Pizza at 20 West Street, Tavistock; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: Spar Okehampton at Mole Avon, Stockley; rated on June 10