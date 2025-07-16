Young artists used the pavements of Tavistock as a canvas on Tuesday.
The Tavistock Lions organised the contest on Brook Street as part of carnival week.
There were prizes of WH Smith vouchers for the winners, with the age range from under 5s to teenagers and an adult.
They were invited to come up with pictures on the theme ‘tell us a story’.
They soon got busy with large tins of chalk in the colours of the rainbow.
Unicorns, lions, princesses, rainbows, monsters and dinosaurs all featured in their creations.
The judges were Lianne Carr, sales director of the Tavistock Times Gazette, and Tavistock Lions president Matt Hibbert.
The prize winners were as follows: Under 5s: 1, Lucas Ball; 2, Olivia Thorne; and 3, Chloe McCormick. Age 5-8: 1, Indie Gliddon; 2, Juno Venning; and 3, Celia Lyle-Fisher.
Age 9-11: 1, Nyer Riggs, 2. Briony Beeching, and 3, Archer Traff. Age 12 upwards (adults): 1, Ellie Soul; 2, Dibeh Alaoui; 3, Helen Bowyer.
