Tavistock was filled with live music when the Tavistock Fringe went ahead on Saturday, July 12, the hottest day of the year.
The festival’s band of willing volunteers were working from the early hours ready for the official opening by the mayor at 10am.
They were well-supported by council staff to set up five main performance areas around Tavistock Pannier Market, in the Butchers’ Hall, the Guildhall Square, St Eustachius Church and the West Devon Club who once again opened their garden for the festival’s afternoon and evening performances.
The town enjoyed spectacular performances from a huge spectrum of talent from the Taiko Drummers, morris dancers, brass bands and folk singers as well as rock bands, solo singers, circus performers, medieval dancers and even a Robey Trust traction engine and trailer on which the brave Sydenham Damerel Blowers performed.
The fun went on from the opening events into the late evening and everyone was treated to a wonderful array of contributors all of whom gave the majority of their time free of charge.
A Tavistock Fringe spokesperson said: “We would like to thank all the businesses and organisations around the town who helped with equipment, tents, electricity supplies, drinking water and in many other ways.
“We are particularly indebted to our main sponsor Hogs Bottom, who again made a substantial contribution to the costs of running the day. Special mention is also due to Tavistock Lions and the Tavistock Youth Cafe who helped with the bucket collection and their associated Zephyr project who organised and ran the Friday evening session at the Stannary Brewery as well as setting up their sound equipment in the Guildhall square.
“We are also grateful to the good folk of our wonderful town of Tavistock who turned out in their droves to support all aspects of the Fringe. See you all on July 11 next year.”
