A resident says the extensive damp in his flat is a health hazard.
Darren Wonnacott, who rents his Tavistock flat from social housing provider LiveWest, says the damp is in every room, either on the ceiling or walls.
He has lived in the four-year-old property on Staple Tor for three years and has seen the mould spread in that time.
The former groundsman said the source seems to be from the rear garden, seeping under and within the outer plaster from the ground upwards on the building’s outer wall.
The damp has created red mould/algae on the outer back wall and if there is a damp course present, it appears to be ineffective.
Darren also said some of the small drains which exit from inside the walls on the window sills have been blocked by plaster or paint when the flats were built.
He complained to LiveWest several weeks ago and to local councils. He claimed he had one visit from LiveWest, but the staff member did not inspect inside, because he was ‘not allowed inside’.
Darren said: “These flats are only a few years old and should not have such bad damp.
“I have health problems and possibly pneumonia, which can only get worse with breathing in mould spores. I don’t know how long I can live here.”
Tavistock Times contacted LiveWest which has apologised to Darren and said it was “committed to resolving the issue”.
Trea Murphy, head of operations for LiveWest, said: “We are sorry that Mr Wonnacott has been experiencing issues with damp in his home.
“We have made several attempts to contact the resident to arrange a visit. Following these attempts, our regional building surveyor attended the property on Friday, January 2 but was unable to gain access.
“Further contact has since been made, and another surveyor visit is scheduled for Thursday, January 29. We remain committed to resolving the issue as quickly as possible once access to the property is available.”
