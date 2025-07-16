A popular Tavistock-based charity which supports vulnerable people and those with mobility issues has been forced to close its high street shop.
Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) has had to make the ‘sad’ decision to close its charity shop due to a fall in profits on top of substantial losses it incurred after storm damage at the beginning of the year.
The Spiral Staircase shop closed after the winter storms and moved in the spring to a next-door property on West Street.
Although TASS was kindly given the temporary free use of a property around the corner, where it reopened, it has been unable to find a new affordable or suitable premises to use on a permanent basis. Like several leading UK charities it has been making less money than in past years.
The shop is open until the end of the day on Saturday (July 19), giving TASS the chance to the sell as much stock as possible in a closing down half-price sale.
Deb Morris, TASS general manager, said: “All I can say is that I am terribly sad that the charity has had to make the decision to close the shop, however I do understand the reasons and we now have to push forward with all the other fantastic services and activities we offer to support our community.”
The TASS charity shop has been open in Tavistock for nearly 20 years, originally in Barley Market Street, then the Pannier Market, then the Spiral Staircase in Market Street and finally in West Street.
Deb added: “Over these years it has not only been an additional income for the charity, but it also offered affordable shopping, reduced environmental impact and it has been a safe community space for people to visit, form connections and volunteer in.
“I would like to express my personal gratitude to our staff Debbie Holland and Tracey Petts ( joint shop coordinators) and the fantastic volunteers who have run the shop and dedicated their time in supporting TASS.”
She said TASS is not able to cover the increases in rent, utility costs, national living wage and national insurance contributions which leaves her no choice but to close the shop and concentrate efforts on other vital services, such as the TASS Community Café, hospital transportation and the support services, groups, activities and clubs provided.
Deb added: “We’d like to thank John Taylor for his kind generosity and our dedicated staff and wonderful shop volunteers who have worked so hard. And finally, we would like to thank the people of Tavistock for their continued support.”
Debbie Holland, joint shop coordinator, has been made redundant.
She said: “This is a safe welcoming people for so many who will miss the shop.”
Julia Shepherd, TASS shop volunteer, said: “It’s very sad the shop is closing. It offers a great service for Tavistock. I get a lot out of helping here. It gets me out of out the house to meet and socialise, which is one of TASS’s aims.”
Sue Jarman, a TASS long-term customer, said: “The shop will be missed. It raises a lot of money for vital services to support local people.”
Comments
