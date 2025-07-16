THIS year's North Devon Show takes place at its usual Umberleigh venue on Wednesday, August 6.
The show committee is delighted that so many supported last year’s event, on the back of the freak weather which caused such disruption in 2023.
Show secretary Theresa Soanes said: “The North Devon Show is such a highlight in the calendar for local people and continues to be very well supported by the public. It was wonderful to see so many return last year. This year we are offering increased discounts on early bird tickets which are still available.”
The North Devon Show celebrates a myriad of local talent and is supported by participants and visitors from all over the United Kingdom. It’s a hub of activity for farmers, livestock owners, equestrians and local businesses, as well as craft, food and drinks suppliers. Featuring many animals, it has also developed a reputation for putting on excellent performances in the show rings, together with added entertainment for families and visitors.
Theresa added: “This year will see the return of popular showman Jonathan Marshall, plus some amazing quad bike stunts from ATV Events. The ever-popular giant tortoises will be there too, as well as the much-loved ‘meet and greet the animals.'
“The dog shows are always really well attended and with Fairground rides and a live music stage throughout the day there is plenty to enjoy. There are far too many things going on to mention them all here, but there really is something for everyone to enjoy on show day.”
This year reduced price ‘early bird’ tickets are available up to August 1, with some categories of tickets available at up to 40 per cent off on-the-day purchases.
For further details about the show see NorthDevonShow.com
