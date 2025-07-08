Care leavers, carers, low-income families, and veterans who live in West Devon may be eligible for a new financial care package through the Government’s Household Support Fund.
West Devon Borough Council has pledged £500 in direct support payments in both July and December 2025 to all eligible care leavers living in the borough.
Those identified after July will also receive the same level of support on a rolling basis through to March 2026.
Councillor Jane Elliott, lead member for community wellbeing, at West Devon Borough Council, said: “Care leavers often face life’s challenges without the family networks many of us rely on.”
Each of these households will receive two payments, one in July and another in December 2025.
The council is also providing targeted grants to community organisations that support residents most in need:
£5,000 to Homemaker Southwest – to offer benefits advice, debt support, and budgeting help.
£15,000 to Tamar Energy Community – to continue their vital work addressing energy efficiency, damp and mould, and heating issues.
£10,000 to SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity – to assist veterans facing hardship.
Cllr Elliott continues: “Our community organisations are at the heart of helping residents through difficult times. By supporting them, we can reach people more effectively and offer the kind of practical, personalised help that really makes a difference.
“This support is not just about responding to immediate needs — it’s our wider ambition to create lasting change and provide ongoing care for those who need it most in West Devon.”
The rest of the Household Support Fund will be released in three stages throughout the year. This open application scheme means residents can apply for help when they need it.
The Government’s Household Support Fund is part of national £742-million support scheme.
