Over 22,000 supermarket vouchers have been sent to low-income families in Devon to help them buy food over the upcoming summer holidays.
Each child currently eligible for free school meals during term time has received a £90 voucher to spend on replacing the meals they would have had at school during the day.
It’s equivalent of £15 per week of the six-week school holiday and is being distributed in one lump sum.
Arrangements are in place for families who cannot get to a supermarket
Money for the free school meal holiday vouchers comes from the government’s Household Support Fund which is national funding to help families struggling with high costs of food, energy and other essential household items.
