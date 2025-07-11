An eight-year-old boy will be passing through Okehampton and Tavistock on his nearly 100-mile charity cycle through Devon.
In an incredible show of strength and compassion, Joseph Fearn will be cycling from Newton Ferrers to Ilfracombe on Monday, July 14, in a one-day coast-to-coast challenge to raise money for St Luke’s Hospice, in memory of his beloved great uncle Ian, who recently passed away from liver cancer.
Joseph will be tackling nearly 100-miles of Devon’s winding hills and coastal roads in a ride that is expected to take around 14 hours.
Karen Fearn, Joseph's mum said: “Joseph is riding in honour of his great uncle Ian, who meant so much to our family,”
“He wanted to do something meaningful to help others going through what Ian did, and this ride is his tribute to him.”
All donations will go directly to St Luke’s Hospice, which provides compassionate end-of-life care for families across the region.
So far the eight-year-old has raised over £200.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.