Okehampton Town Council have announced that they will not fly the Pride flag on their council building.
In a full council meeting held on June 30, the town council decided against the request as they didn’t want to “set a precedence”.
Emma James, clerk for Okehampton Town Council, said: “The council are fully supportive of the event and noted the schedule of activities that are taking place in Okehampton on July 12. In accordance with the council’s flag flying policy it was resolved not to permit the flying of the flag from the town hall. It was felt that permitting the flying of this flag would set a precedent and could open the council up to numerous requests for the flying of various flags.”
At present the council will only fly the Union Jack and Flag of St George.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.