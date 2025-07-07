The Okehampton Men in Sheds whizzed down the streets of Bideford in a handcrafted cart for the annual soapbox derby in Bideford.
The group worked tirelessly to get their cart ready for the event on Sunday, July 6 and successfully made it down the track twice.
Attracting thousands of eager watchers since it began in 2019, The Bideford Soapbox Derby sees teams raise donations for charity by building unique contraptions to raise down the steep streets of Bideford.
This year the event raised money for the North Devon Hospice.
The route is a 600-metre downhill slope at 15 per cent with hay bales, ramps and water showers – so not for the faint-hearted.
Last year the group created a shed-shaped soapbox which ran the course despite some concerns that it might not make the full run given its weight and height.
