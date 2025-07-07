CALLING all chocolatiers! Crediton-based charity The Folklore Library and Archive is delighted to announce that it is hosting award-winning author Joanne Harris OBE at the Boniface Centre on Saturday, September 6 at 7pm.
Joanne will be talking about her new book Vianne, the prequel to her bestseller Chocolat, which was made into a movie in 2000, starring Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp.
The event will celebrate independent chocolatiers alongside Joanne's talk.
Project manager Tracey Norman said: “We'd like to ask all Crediton's chocolatiers/ confectioners to contact us if they'd like a sales table at what we're playfully dubbing “Chocfest”.”
To be part of this important fundraiser to secure The Folklore Library's collections, please email Tracey at [email protected].
