THE Right Reverend Moira Astin was consecrated as the new Bishop of Crediton in a service at St Paul’s Cathedral today, Thursday, July 3.
She was ordained a bishop by the Bishop of London, the Rt Rev Dame Sarah Mullally, who was herself the first female Bishop of Crediton and first female bishop in Devon.
Bishop Moira is the third woman to hold the role, following the retirement of Bishop Jackie in January.
Moira said “I'm grateful for the warm welcome from so many in Devon so far, and I'm looking forward to getting to know you all.
“I was both nervous and excited at the prospect of being consecrated, aware of my fallible humanity, but also of God's love and faithfulness.”
“It’s been just lovely, having both my friends up until now and my future friends around me.
“Most of all, this is a service where God was present. That’s the key, it’s about God and how we’re serving him together.”
The Consecration service included personal touches, including hymns chosen by Bishop Moira: How shall I sing that majesty? and Go forth and tell.
Her son read the reading, which was also signed, and the sermon was given by the Venerable John Kiddle, the former Archdeacon of Wandsworth.
During her ordination as bishop, Moira was given a Bible and anointed by the Bishop of London for her new ministry.
Reflecting on the moment she was anointed, Moira said, “All the way through I was saying ‘with the help of God’. And that’s the moment where we particularly symbolise that this is with the help of God.”
Moira is the former Archdeacon of Reigate in the Diocese of Southwark. Before that she served in a number of parish and theological education roles.
She was ordained a priest 30 years ago in 1995. In an interview she told BBC Radio Devon that she felt called to the priesthood even though when she began her training it was still not possible for women to become priests.
She said: “I had a strong sense that this is what God wanted me to do, and I said to God ‘But they don’t have women vicars,’ and I sensed him saying “That’s my problem, not yours.”
She said she was looking forward to getting to know Devon better and identifying how the Church of England could address some of the challenges people in the county face.
She said she was also looking forward to meeting people: “I love people and look forward to meeting the whole variety of people.
“We’re all equally valuable to God. He thinks we are all marvellous and I look forward to meeting all those marvellous people.”
Bishop Moira, who enjoys photographing and painting seabirds in her spare time, will be officially welcomed to Devon at her Installation Service at Exeter Cathedral on Sunday, July 6 at 4pm.
During the service, which is open for anyone to come to, she will preach her first sermon as bishop.
“Everybody is welcome to the service at the Cathedral, it is there for everyone,” she said.
