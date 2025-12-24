West Devon residents are urged to take extra care of vulnerable neighbours as temperatures plummet.
As the temperatures drop, NHS leaders in the SW are encouraging everyone to look after each other as temperatures fall.
This is especially important for elderly residents and those with pre-existing health conditions, who are being asked to take extra precautions as temperatures drop below freezing this week.
The NHS is warning vulnerable groups face increased risks during very cold spells, following the yellow cold weather alert issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) from today until noon on Saturday, December 27.
Heart attacks increase almost immediately after a cold snap, while hospitals also see a rise in the number of stroke patients around five days after the cold weather begins, then a peak in respiratory illness after a further week.
Dr Justin Varney-Bennett, Regional Director of Public Health for NHS England, South West, said: "With very cold weather forecast, it's vital for people who have long-term conditions, and especially important for the elderly, to take extra care.
"Checking in on those who are more vulnerable in your life over the next few days could potentially save their life as well as lift their spirits on a dark day."
Simple steps to stay safe: Keep your home heated to at least 18°C if you're elderly or vulnerable
Wear hats, gloves, and warm indoor footwear like slippers
Stay active indoors with gentle movement to improve circulation
Check on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours
Dr Varney-Bennett added: "Moving each day improves blood circulation, helping to reduce the risk of stroke and heart attacks whilst warming your core, as well as helping to lessen the risk of trips and falls. No one wants to start the new year in hospital with something preventable.
“The cold also makes everything slippier and more hazardous. Take it steady whether you're behind the wheel, on a bike or on foot – getting there safely matters more than getting there quickly."
Dr Alasdair Wood, of UKHSA South West, said: "Cold weather can be harder on some people, particularly those over 65 or with existing health conditions, so why not use this season of goodwill to check in on elderly neighbours, family members or friends who might appreciate a visit, a phone call, or a helping hand.
"Simple gestures like making sure their home is warm enough, helping with shopping, or just spending some time together can make a real difference."
Preventing winter bugs spreading is helped by staying at home if you are unwell or sick, keeping on top of hand washing with soap and water regularly, using tissues to catch and bin running noses and sneezes. Make sure you also drink plenty of fluid and take over the counter medicines for aches and pains, if required
GP practices also offer consultations online, over the phone and in person with a range of qualified staff.
And if your unwell and not sure where to go NHS 111 can help get you to the best place for your condition, either by going online at 111.NHS.UK, on the NHS App or by calling 111.
