Drivers in and around West Devon will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm July 8 to 6am July 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown to Sourton Cross carriageway closure for white lining, diversion via Fore Street, New Road, A386 to Sourton Cross, diversion for Stowford Cross via A386 to Sourton Cross.
• A30, from 7pm July 8 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Okehampton to Sourton Cross - lane closure and convoy working for carriageway resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm July 15 to 6am July 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross to Tongue End carriageway closure for carriageway resurfacing, Light vehicles diversion via - A386, B3260 Tavistock Road, New Road, Exeter Road and rejoin A30, Heavy vehicles diversion via - A386, A3072, A3124 to Whiddon Down and rejoin A30.
• A30, from 9.30am July 16 to 3.30pm July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Lifton Down to Stowford used as a diversion route for Devon County Council.
• A30, from 7pm July 16 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross to Liftondown carriageway closure for white lining, diversion via old A30 to Liftondown.
• A30, from 7pm July 21 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End to Whiddon Down carriageway closure for white lining, diversion via B3260, Exeter Road, A382 to Whiddon Down.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.