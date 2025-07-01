An author from Okehampton will be hosting a book launch this month to celebrate her new story inspired by real near-death experiences.
Jay Jacobs will be holding the launch for ‘Back for Good’ on Monday, July 28 at 7pm in Fairplace Church. She will be answering questions about her book and how she came to write it.
The story follows themes of forgiveness, self-awareness, and the importance of asking for help. ‘Back for Good’ is a poignant yet humorous novel which promises to inspire and resonate with readers facing their own life challenges.
Jay Jacobs, a writer and mother of two, was inspired to write after her sister shared the account of a little boy’s near-death experience. Exploring a wealth of similar stories, uncovering a fascinating and life-affirming perspective, this journey ignited her creativity, resulting in an uplifting novel intended to inspire and resonate with readers seeking hope and transformation.
Jay said: “I became fascinated with near-death experiences after my sister told me about a little boy’s account. When I discovered a website full of these, I found them so uplifting and couldn’t wait to build a story around one.
“I lived in Milton Keynes for a short while when I changed jobs. It was perfect for my characters, with Pauline and Kevin moving there when it was a burgeoning new city, to give their girls a good start in life.
“I love the thought of having a spirit guide by my side, helping me through tough times, and I hope readers will enjoy the exploits of Zinnia, a not-so-typical spirit guide in my tale.”
Jay has lived in Okehampton for 13 years and is an active member of the community, being involved with environmental groups and Wren Music.
