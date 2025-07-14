A very hot Saturday saw a successful Rotary Cadets Challenge held for the second year running at the excellent Adventure Okehampton facilities.
Two teams each from 2443 (Okehampton) Air Training Corps (ATC) and Okehampton Army Cadets took part in challenges set and supervised by Adventure Okehampton instructors. The challenges comprised wall climbing, axe throwing, archery and a ‘Magic Flute’ water carrying contest, particularly popular in the heat.
The air cadets’ FKAWASS male team won the wall climb challenge with a massive 106 climbs which far outstripped the other teams’ totals.
The axe throwing was won by the air cadets’ The Wasps female team with nine axes in the target. The air cadets’ male team came back to win the archery challenge with 176 points, but much closer margins.
The final challenge, called the Magic Flute, involved the teams transporting water in floppy buckets from a barrel to fill pipes about ten metres away, with the aim of filling it up and retrieving a yellow duck from inside it. The problem was that the pipes had holes in them, which meant that the water ran out almost as fast as they were filled! The army cadets The Wasps female team won, with the most amount of water transported. However, the main attraction seemed to observers to be asking all participants to cool down on an extremely hot day!
The overall winning team was the air cadets’ male team.
Rotarian David Potter presented the Bourne Trophy to the air cadets for the second year running, as well as offering congratulations to all those who took part in the challenges.
He said: “Thanks must go to Adventure Okehampton and the instructors for making this such an enjoyable day. The rivalry between the air and army cadets is such that they are already looking forward to next year’s event.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.