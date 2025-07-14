The final challenge, called the Magic Flute, involved the teams transporting water in floppy buckets from a barrel to fill pipes about ten metres away, with the aim of filling it up and retrieving a yellow duck from inside it. The problem was that the pipes had holes in them, which meant that the water ran out almost as fast as they were filled! The army cadets The Wasps female team won, with the most amount of water transported. However, the main attraction seemed to observers to be asking all participants to cool down on an extremely hot day!