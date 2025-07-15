A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possessing offensive and prohibited weapons at a property in Northlew.
On Friday, July 11, officers from Okehampton responded to a concern for welfare at an address in Northlew.
Police attended the scene and seized a quantity of cannabis and several weapons.
The man arrested has since been released on police bail, and investigations are ongoing.
