WINKLEIGH Fair opened last Sunday, July 13 with the crowning of 11-year-olds Bonnie Clayton and Levi Turner as fair queen and king.

Crediton Town Band entertained in Winkleigh Square for the Fair opening. AQ 6644
Some of the members of the Winkleigh Fair committee. AQ 6657
The eventalso included entertainment from Crediton Town Band, the serving of refreshments in the square and a Murder Mystery Trail.

The fair has continued all week, with a dog show was held on Monday and bingo on Tuesday while Wednesday saw the Classic Vehicle and Bike Show take place in the square.

Winkleigh Methodist Church offered cream teas and drinks on the opening day of the Fair. AQ 6678
Jeannette, Paul and Clare during the Murder Mystery trail around Winkleigh as part of Winkleigh Fair. AQ 6685
Today, Thursday, sees the Rounders tournament take place at Winkleigh Sports Centre with a quiz night on Friday and the Fair in the Square on Saturday from 3pm.

It will feature live music, and many stalls, full details on Winkleigh Fair Facebook page.

Bunting up for Winkleigh Fair. AQ 6682
One of the Winkleigh Fair advertising banners. AQ 6690
