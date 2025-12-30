Scone-making, grinding grains and butter-making came to a village school to give children a taste of farming.
Pupils at St Andrew's School in Buckland Monachorum enjoyed a hands-on exploration of the farm-to-fork food journey.
Interactive workshops led by Farmwise Devon discovered food origins and production. Children learned about cereals in foods, and even practised milking a model cow.
A highlight was butter-making, which pupils proudly spread on scones they had baked before enjoying a well-earned taste.
Farmwise Devon works with schools to bring farming to life, helping pupils understand how Devon’s farms contribute to everyday life.
Headteacher Debbie Nunn said: “What a fantastic day of hands-on learning, with delicious treats. Farmwise brought Devon farming to life and showed children where food on their plates comes from.”
