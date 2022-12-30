The year kicked off in the best way possible for Tavistock-born rugby star Luke Northmore as he received his maiden call-up to the England national team.
Twenty-four at the time of his call-up, Northmore grew up in Tavistock and played for Tavistock RFC before heading to Welsh capital Cardiff for university. While studying, the youngster was spotted by scouts and has gone on to win a Premiership title with Harlequins.
Northmore was named in England coach Eddie Jones’ 36-man squad ahead of the Six Nations campaign, which started in early February.
Tavistock RFC assistant coach Marc Kerswill admitted that it was ‘no great surprise’ that Northmore has done so well.
Kerswill said: ‘He has been a star in every team he’s played in, from colts into first-XV rugby.’