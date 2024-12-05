A pair of sisters are hosting a 12-hour bakeathon to raise money for a charity that provided one of them with life-changing surgery.
Kayleigh, 24, and Abbie White, 21, will be baking non-stop for half a day in Okehampton to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) on Saturday, December 7.
The charity is invaluable to the pair as Abbie was born with a dislocated hip which required major surgery multiple times in her infancy to allow her to walk.
Kayleigh said: “We chose to fundraise for Great Ormond Steet Hospital because they changed Abbie’s life. If she hadn’t had these surgeries she would be in a wheelchair today. The amount of care and kindness they showed us was monumental because my family was going through something so life shattering.”
GOSH continued to give Abbie and her family support for 18 years as she grew up, so raising funds for them was a non-brainer.
Despite baking not being Kayleigh’s strong suit, she's hoping to be Abbie’s ‘sous chef’ during the baking marathon.
She continued: “We’re going to go hardcore with the Christmas music. We’ve got 15 different festive recipes we’re hoping to make and we’ll only take breaks to eat and go to the bathroom.
“Abbie loves making big cakes so we’ll be baking a three-tier snowman cake, biscuits, gingerbread, Santa cupcakes and Anzac biscuits.”
The goods will be delivered to eager buyers around Okehampton and Essex, where Abbie lives.
The pair will be livestreaming the first and final hour of the bakeathon on Facebook, with all sales from sponsorship and cake sales going directly to the charity.
Marina Barnes, head of community fundraising at GOSH Charity, said: "On behalf of everyone here at GOSH Charity, I want to say a huge thank you to Kayleigh and Abbie for their fantastic baking fundraiser. All the money raised through their incredible efforts will help make a difference to children and young people from across the UK who are treated at GOSH.”
To donate to Kayleigh and Abbie, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/kayleigh-white-goshbakeathon?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fkayleigh-white-goshbakeathon&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share&fbclid=IwY2xjawG-ZepleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHU3YRsXl4Jsj5LQUE4MmNNdhZw9kGn6G9KBV4xSO8ao722pbtaUnAuRqqg_aem_1IBH5QIR87cGLRlzXo2QlQ