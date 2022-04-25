Scouts honour their patron saint at St George’s Day Parade

IT WAS a special day in Tavistock on Sunday (April 24) when Scouts, Cubs and Beavers took part in the annual St George’s Day parade to honour their patron saint, St George.

The afternoon parade, the first for three years due to Covid, saw everyone involved in the Scouts in the Tavistock area gather together in Bedford car park.

Then at 2.15pm, they marched along Plymouth Road to the parish church of St Eustachius, where a service attended by more than 300 people was taken by the Rev Rosie Illingworth.

Taking part were Scouts, Cubs and Beavers which come under the umbrella of West Devon Scouts: Bere Alston, Bridestowe, Buckland, Horrabridge, Lifton, Walkham Valley and Whitchurch.