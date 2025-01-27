A former Royal Marine who had limbs amputated after fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan has completed a vehicle pull in Tavistock.
Mark Ormrod, who had both legs and his right arm amputated after standing on a landline in 2007 while on combat operations with 40 Commando, hopes to have a new Guinness World Record – the shortest person to pull a 2.4-tonne truck – after a strength test on Tavistock College running track last weekend.
On Saturday the award-winning author, coach, mentor and motivational speaker crawled along the icy track using special feet and gloves for grip and pulled the truck 100 metres. His daughter Evelyn, 11, steered the Ford Ranger as he pulled.
The event was created by Mark after he discovered from Guinness World Records that there were no criteria for disabled people setting records.
He devised the event which gave disabled people a possible advantage. In the truck pull he included his height as a criterion due to the impact of having two prosthetic legs, but which has given him an advantage because he is used to using his false legs.
He has also set a record for a one-handed swim he devised – 1km from Drake’s Island in Plymouth Sound to shore.
He said after the truck pull: “It went well, I couldn’t train specifically for this. But I’m very fit. It was pretty tough though. Getting some momentum on the truck was the hardest part. The track was icy and I slipped a lot, but because the surface is rubberised and dead flat, it was possible. Evelyn was great keeping it in a straight line and cheering me on.”
The challenge was organised by Tavistock Athletic Club by Mark’s former marines colleague and TAC ex-chairman Alistair Kinsey. Mark has lifetime honorary TAC membership. Alistair saw Mark fall while practising running with new sprung curved lower legs and invited him to TAC and to use the college track. Mark went to complete a 5km on the track.
Alistair said: “Mark, given what he’s lived through and continues to this day, epitomises the Royal Marine Commando values every day: excellence; the ability to succeed under pressure; integrity; positivity in the face of adversity; self-discipline; physical fitness and mental robustness; and humility. He is a true team player.”
Mark was twice pronounced dead after his injuries and became the first triple amputee to survive on the battlefield. Having been told he would never walk again, he marched on parade on prosthetic limbs to be awarded his operational medal (attended by Prince Philip) 14 weeks after injury. A physical, psychological and emotional achievement.
He remained in the Royal Marines for three years and recovered, working for The Royal Marines Charity membership team.
Mark raises awareness for wounded veterans and has won Invictus Games medals. He also trains with the Reorg charity which coaches Brazilian Ju-Jitsu (BJJ) to people with life-altering physical injuries and suffering debilitating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression.