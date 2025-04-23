A man from Belstone and three companions will be cycling 120 miles in three days for Prostate Cancer UK.
Merv Rice was diagnosed with prostate cancer in October 2023 and to help maintain his strength and stamina, the oncology team recommended he stayed active during his treatment.
Merv has always been a keen cycler, he took on the Land’s End to John O'Groats challenge on bike with his wife Susie and another couple in 2013 but this is the first fundraiser he’s done in a while and one that seemed appropriate.
He will be joined by his son Joe Rice, Chris Bonnett and Gavin Punchard on a cycle ride from Plymouth to Minehead on June 20 in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.
Co-founder of the Okehampton Running Club, Gavin suggested to take on the 120-mile route and since then the group have completed one training ride which was on a sunny day in Princetown.
Chris’s life was also touched by cancer when in February 2024 his wife was diagnosed and went through treatment for breast cancer.
Having completed the Nello 100-mile bike ride in June last year in aid of the local FORCE Cancer Charity Chris wanted to support another important cause, Prostate Cancer UK.
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men and for men over 50, black, or with a family history of the disease the risk is even higher.
Prostate Cancer UK invests millions to find better treatments and better tests that can spot fast growing cancers early and could be used in a screening programme to save thousands of lives.
So far the group have raised £885 out of their £1,000 target.