Kind supporters have funded vital mud control mats for the South West’s largest horse welfare charity, keeping rescued horses safe and in training through this winter’s storms and floods.
Thanks to generous public support for its recent crowdfunder, The Mare and Foal Sanctuary has confirmed that new mud control mats have now been installed at its Beech Trees Veterinary and Welfare Assessment Centre in Newton Abbot, just as storms and torrential rain turned gateways and handling areas into deep mud.
The mats are already making a huge difference, providing safe, stable footing so staff can continue essential training and care for vulnerable rescued horses and ponies throughout the winter.
Launched in November last year, following national coverage of a high-profile joint welfare operation involving 70 Icelandic horses, the appeal asked supporters to help fund 700m² of specialist matting across gateways and training areas at its Newton Abbot base. These areas can become heavily waterlogged, limiting the team’s ability to safely handle and train vulnerable, often unhandled horses and ponies.
Thanks to generous public support, the crowdfunder raised more than 12 thousand pounds, meaning the Sanctuary has been able to place the first phase of mud control mats on key access points and work areas across the site. On the 23 December, 20 tonnes of mud matting was delivered by lorry and unloaded with the kind help of two local farmers.
With recent storms and heavy rainfall, the timing has been critical. Staff report that the mats are already improving safety for people and horses, protecting the ground, and allowing essential training and veterinary handling to continue in poor weather.
Emma Platt, digital fundraising and activities manager, said: “Our supporters are nothing short of incredible. Their generosity has turned a real winter challenge into a practical solution that will help many more vulnerable horses and ponies, not just this year but for years to come. Every donation, message of support and share on social media has made a difference. The whole team is so thankful because we simply couldn’t do this vital work without them.”
By keeping training on track throughout the winter months, the mats help rescued equines progress more quickly through rehabilitation and into suitable long-term homes or specialist placements, freeing up space at Beech Trees for new welfare cases. The charity has posted a special film to thank supporters, showing the arrival and installation of the mats on its website, YouTube and social media channels.
To find out more about The Mare and Foal Sanctuary’s work rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming horses and ponies in need, visit: www.mareandfoal.org.
